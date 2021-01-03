Brexit is “not something to celebrate”: Ireland

Brexit is “not something to celebrate”: Ireland

MADRID (EUROPA PRESS). The Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, declared that the UK’s official exit from the European Union “is not something that should be celebrated”, in response to jubilant statements by British leaders such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Covigny lamented the “end of an era”, and in an interview with the Irish newspaper, the Irish Independent, stressed: “For 48 years, the UK has been the hub of the European Union. And now the post-Brexit transition period is finally over. Ireland, this is not something to celebrate. “

READ  The mourners pay tribute to Rayshard Brooks during a public tour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *