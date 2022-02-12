Brexit: a London liaison office to help the Bavarian economy



Since the British left the European Union, the British-Bavarian economy has left much to be desired. The Free State Liaison Office should rectify the situation.

the Britain’s exit from the European Union It is still a problem. Bavarian help Business He is now to create the blue and white outpost of the Free State in central London. The Liaison Office has been open since early February not far from Speakers Corner, in the northeast corner of Hyde Park.

As is known, in the “speakers’ corner” anyone can stand on a box and give a presentation on any topic that seems convenient to him. The only thing to keep quiet about is the Queen and the royal family. But scolding David Cameron, for example, is allowed. Former Prime Minister and initiator of the Brexit referendum. He could, for example, listen to some polished sentences about the devastation caused by the UK leaving European Union tree leaves.

At events at the Bavarian Liaison Office in London, participants are allowed to complain about former Prime Minister David Cameron. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga, EPA / dpa

Foreign trade has weakened since the Brexit referendum

The data: Since June 2016, since the referendum, foreign trade has weakened. And clearly. Great Britain It was the second most important trading partner of the Bavarian economy. The volume of exports is now 10.3 billion euros. I mean only sixth place.

About 500 companies from the Bavarian region of Swabia currently maintain active trading relations with Great Britain and Northern Ireland. below out loud IHK Primarily auto suppliers, machine builders, grocers and freight forwarders. Some export through the English Channel, others export goods from there, and still others have branches on the islands.

Sortemo from Zusmarshausen is also represented in the UK

An example is Reynolds Brown, General Manager of Sortemo Outside Zusmarshausen. Sortemo specializes in automotive equipment, stickers and workplace organization. Although production is carried out exclusively at the domestic plant in the Augsburg region, the company also operates at the international level. One of the subsidiaries is located in Warrington near Manchester.

The additional paperwork required and the associated efforts make Sortemo’s products on the island about four percent more expensive, Brown says. “We have to compensate for these four percent through increased efficiency,” the managing director stresses. The fact that the shortage of skilled workers in the UK is worse than it is here does not make things any easier. After all: “The good news is that there are no longer any major doubts, that was the problem with Brexit.” The implications are now visible and entrepreneurs are running business under the conditions of the new framework.

Bavaria has 30 outposts all over the world

They just haven’t improved as a result of Brexit. So there is a lot to do, and the Bavarian branch at 7Stratford Place has to play a central role in this. The permanent office will be headed by Anna Schinach, a lawyer who was previously responsible for European affairs at the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs. The main task: to deepen economic relations. In addition, according to a spokesperson for the State Chancellery, the office should “promote exchanges in science, research, innovation, education and culture.” By the way, Bavaria has about 30 such outposts around the world, including the USA, China, Israel and Africa.

referendum In the June 23 2016 Fifty-two percent of Britons who took part in the elections voted to leave the European Union.

In the January 31, 2020 Britain’s exit from the European Union has officially entered into force. But…

Transitional period …there was a period of transition. For the rest of 2020, Britons in Germany still had residency status the same as EU citizens. They can apply for German citizenship while retaining British citizenship.

Final output where December 31, 2020 The British are finally out. As of this year, Britons can only be naturalized in Germany if they give up their British citizenship.

Trade Charter In the April 28, 2021 The European Parliament agreed after months of negotiations 660 out of 697 votes were cast for Trade and Cooperation Agreement with Great Britain. There must be a waiver of customs duties and quantity restrictions on both sides. (Majk)

What exactly does the Bavarian economy expect from the London office? “We expect the Liaison Office to maintain and expand the good connection between the Free State and the Bavarian and UK economy that has grown over decades, even after Brexit because exports fell 7.6% on Sunday,” says Bertram Brosshardt, director general of the Bavarian Business Association (vbw). The first ten months of 2021 compared to the same period last year.At the same time, Brossardt explains, Bavarian imports from the United Kingdom fell by 22.7 percent.So far, there can be no talk of trouble-free trading.

For vbw general manager Brossardt, the office in London is an ‘important step’

SMEs in particular need support for new British product regulations and technical standards. “So we must do everything we can to reduce bureaucratic efforts and help business relations regain momentum. The Liaison Office is an important step in the right direction,” says Broussardt.

If things don’t improve, you can always try Speakers Corner.