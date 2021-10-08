Breastfeeding in Public: Uncomfortable or Natural?

If they fail to breastfeed their children, some women are told they are bad mothers. If you give your children the breast in the bus, park, or restaurant, they may be viewed strangely. Midwife and certified lactation consultant Simon Lehwald explains in an interview why it’s a good idea not to interpret every look negatively, why more coherence is needed among breastfeeding mothers and how beneficial the Breastfeeding Act can be.

