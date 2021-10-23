1:3 Defeat in Finland is a bitter disappointment for the Austria under-21 team

ÖFB’s selection lost the table to Croatia (12) by nine points. Norway also passed (9). This was the second loss in the fifth game of the playoffs.
U21 boss Werner Gregoritsch had to admit defeat with his team in Finland.
Tampere – The Austrian national under-21 football team suffered a setback in its fight for a fixed ticket to the Euro 2023 finals in Romania and Georgia on Tuesday night. Werner Grigorić’s side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Finland in Tampere and thus lost their fifth game for the second time. ÖFB’s selection lost the table to Croatia (12) by nine points. Norway also passed (9). Finland has seven points.
Naatan Skyttä became the match winner at Tampere Stadium. The 19-year-old French second-tier attacking player FC Toulouse defeated goalkeeper Niclas Heidel twice (19, 58). Oliver Antmann (86.) made the last point. Shortly before, after Leo Gremmel’s goal (68), the Austrians pressed for an equaliser to no avail.
