Börse Express – Schramböck: The digital world is not a legal vacuum

Fundamental, unrestricted rights and freedoms in the digital space – the future of democracy and competitiveness of Europe as a location for business and technology

Vienna (OTS/BMDW) – The European Union Commission today made a Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles. “We support the EU Commission’s initiative as it relates to the future of our democracy and the international competitiveness of Europe as a location for business and technology,” explains Margaret Schrambock, Minister for Digitalization and Economic Affairs. “We have to set global standards based on our European values. The digital world is not a legal vacuum. Fundamental rights and freedoms must also be implemented online. People must always be at the center of digital change.”

Shrambuck is speaking out against the digital surveillance state and holding the big digital giants to account. “They should contribute to digitization that serves people and protects their rights,” says the Minister of Digitization. “Digitization is an important part of our modern democracy by increasing access to a diversity of media and facilitating people’s participation in democratic processes.”