Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas saves a ball girl from a cockroach – a sports mix

Quite the Greek guy…

In one of the most intense matches of the current Australian Open to date, Stefanos Tsitsipas (23) qualified for the quarter-finals on Monday. After five sets against his American opponent Taylor Fritz (24), the Greek was allowed to celebrate and equalize the temporary set deficit by 1:2 with confidence!

In addition to exciting parades, spectators also enjoyed an unusual spectacle from the fourth group. A girl with a ball suffers from a reptilian animal panic…

When she was supposed to run this to her position, she suddenly backed out! The jump of fear was caused by a cockroach running across the field

After a few anxious attempts by the girl to drive the intruder away, Tsitsipas at last stepped in and, holding the insect on his racket, took it to the edge of the field. Relief was written on the girl’s face, and the audience applauded.

Also enjoy the “Australian Open” on their Instagram account. “Tsitsipas rushes to the rescue,” they wrote, and fans in the comments praised the tennis player for his efforts. “Gentleman,” write some, and then: “Oh my God, I was going to die. May God bless him for saving her!”.

