“Born Pink” is BLACKPINK’s new album

Blinking, the wait is finally over. After months of peeks, tour announcements and exciting promotions, BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated second album, I was born with youhas arrived. In addition to the album, the file animated video accompanying closeopening song, I was born with you.

The success that BLACKPINK has already achieved on Billboard indicates a good rating. pink poisona fan first taste of the record, earned the second highest-ranked girl on the Billboard Hot 100.after debuting at number 22 in the charts in the first week of September. ice creama song in collaboration with Selena Gomez featured in albumto thirteenth place in 2020.

album It was a huge win for BLACKPINK. Girls Band – From Tashkeel Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé He climbed to number two on the Billboard 200, and lasted for 26 weeks.

The next step for K-pop stars will be Born Pink World TourWhich will start in October and will cover South Korea, the United States, Europe and Australia. BLACKPINK will show live their latest albums and all their fan favorite songs.



