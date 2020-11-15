Boosie Badazz’s leg shot in Dallas at Wake of Mo3 Killing

Exclusive

Posy Badaz He received a bullet hole in his leg after he was shot during a trip to Dallas … TMZ learned.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ … Boosie was shot in Dallas on Saturday, after touring town in what we were told was a runner car near a mall called Big T’s Plaza. Yesterday evening, he stopped elsewhere to pay his respects to the recently murdered Dallas rapper Mo3 Who was his friend and collaborator?

At some point, someone opened fire on the car and a bullet hit Buzzi in the leg. We’re told the shooters have reserved that, and Boosie and co. They made their way to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound below the knee.

Our Boosie sources say he’s fine … his injury doesn’t seem to be life-threatening.

Someone posted a video of the Big T’s car park where the action supposedly took place, claiming that Boosie wasn’t shot – but we’re told otherwise … Boosie is, in fact, a patient being treated for his wounds. According to this alleged witness, several vehicles were involved – at least three of them.

PD in Dallas tells us … the officers responded to reports of an armed confrontation on Saturday, in which callers stated that someone was shot by a bullet but then fled in a private vehicle. He told us that when the policemen showed up at the scene, there was no one there and there were no signs of committing a crime.

We have to note that the shooting comes only days after rapper Mo3 He was shot dead In the same city on a highway. Word is Mo3 was feuding with a fellow rapper, but it’s unclear if there was any connection between that and his murder.

The police have not yet arrested the suspect in Mo’s death case. It is not clear if there is any link between his fatal shooting and the Boosie accident.