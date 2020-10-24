Booking holidays in the Maldives and the Canary Islands remains ‘terribly complicated’

HVacationers rushing to book their sunny winter vacations in the Maldives and the Canary Islands find them less obvious than expected.

The ongoing restrictions mean that although the Maldives was granted a travel pass with the UK on Thursday, visitors will still be required to quarantine upon their return unless they travel directly to the destination. The only airline providing this service is BA; It greatly limits the options available to the British.

Derek Jones, CEO of luxury travel agency Kuoni, told Travel Weekly, “It’s still terribly complicated. If you take any other paths [than BA’s direct flights]You are still being quarantined when you return. “

The Canary Islands were also granted a travel pass this week, but the Spanish government recently said it is considering new protocols requiring Britons and other tourists from countries with high infection rates, to present a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours of departure, to enter.

Alan Cross, Head of Commerce at Jet2holidays, said: “At this point, we are only clarifying with the UK government and the Canary government what the entry and exit requirements are. So keep checking our website for information on that.”

However, the demand for both destinations is high. Paul Charles, CEO of travel PR consultancy, The PC Agency, told Telegraph Travel: “From talking to several tour operators and travel agents in the last 24 hours, all of them have taken hundreds of bookings for the Maldives and Canary Islands to travel the next day three months including On that Christmas. “

