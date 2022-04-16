BMW X4 M40i M Sport Edition for Brazil!

After the 2022 BMW X4 M40i Individual Edition for Brazil, the Munich-based company introduced another version. And again only for Brazil. curtain X4 M40i M Sport Edition. The new M Sport Edition carries one livery In Frozen Deep Gray matte and two shades 21 inch aluminum wheels. Plus there is mirror caps Made of carbon and glossy black kidney network. The X4 M40i M Sport Edition is also wearing red caliper. BMW Brazil also states that the M Sport Edition will get the Driving Assistant System, Parking Assistant Plus and a surround-view system with a rear-view camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Paint in Frozen Deep Gray Matt

And although production of the X3 M40i and X4 M40i started a month ago at the Arraquari plant in Brazil, the M Sport Edition will be there. not Building. because of the individual livery The performance crossover must be manufactured in Spartanburg (USA). merely 30 vehicles Go to Brazil as far as we know. If we get more information, there is of course an update for this report. You will be notified of this if you subscribe to our feed. Enjoy looking at the pictures and be honest with us! Image credit: BMW

Don’t worry, of course, that wasn’t the end of it when it came to car/vehicle tuning. Our magazine still has Tens of thousands Other tuning reports in stock. Do you want to see them all? Then just click here and take a look around. Or are you particularly interested in everything related to vehicles From the brand BMW? Then click on one of the following posts!

Other related posts

“tuningblog.eu” – on the topic of auto tuning and car design, we keep you up to date with our tuning magazine and offer you every day the latest tuning cars from all over the world. You better subscribe to our feed and you will be automatically notified as soon as there is something new about this post. And of course for all the other contributions.