Blue Period: The Netflix animated adaptation has a new trailer

Zarqa periodAnime inspired by the manga by Tsubasa Yamaguchi Featured with a new trailer.

The video, which is the second promotional campaign for the anime, was released by official site From the series he directed Koji Masunari.

The trailer, which we can see below, previews the opening anime titled “Everblue” for the group Omoinotake.

Blue period anime release date on Netflix

Zarqa period It appeared yesterday, September 25, 2021, on Netflix Japan before it premiered on MBS, TBS, and 26 affiliate broadcasters on October 1 at the Super Animeism programming block. On October 3 it will arrive on BS Asahi, while on October 7 it will be broadcast on AT-X.

The anime will arrive on Netflix outside of Japan, in all countries where the service is active, starting October 9 with new weekly episodes.

Yatora Yaguchi is the perfect high school student with good grades and many friends. It’s a situation that arises without much effort, and to be honest, it’s also a bit boring.

However, one day, while he was wandering through an art class, a painting caught Yatura’s attention, in which a means of transport awakened a kind of beauty he had never known before.

Without any experience or ability, the boy decides to enroll in an art-themed university, and plunges into a world where he ignores everything, which will soon teach him how hard and cruel art can be!

blue period manga

Tsubasa Yamaguchi began serializing the manga in the magazine afternoon From Kodansha in June 2017. On September 22, Kodansha published the eleventh volume of the manga while Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume in English on August 17.

Blue Period won its 13th Manga Taisho Award in 2020 after receiving nominations the previous year as well. The series was also nominated for the 24th Annual Osamu Tezuka Cultural Award in February 2020, and was also ranked 14th in Kono Manga ga Sugoi! It is among the most read male manga.

The manga also won Best General Manga at the 44th edition of the 2020 Kodansha Manga Awards.