By John Revell

BEILENZON, Switzerland (Switzerland) (Reuters) – Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former European Union chief Michel Platini will appear in a Swiss court on Wednesday to face corruption charges that led to their fall from the world soccer dome.

Swiss prosecutors accuse the duo, once the most powerful figures in world football, of orchestrating an illegal 2011 payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.08 million) from FIFA to Platini.

The case ended Blatter’s 17-year tenure at FIFA and ended hopes of former French midfielder Platini to succeed him.

This is one of 25 investigations conducted by the Swiss Office of the Public Prosecutor (OAG) into football corruption, 12 investigations are still pending.

After a six-year investigation, the Office of the Auditor General charged Blatter, 86, with “fraud of alternative embezzlement and alternative criminal mismanagement, as well as document falsification”.

Platini, 66, is accused of fraud, embezzlement, participating in mismanagement as an accomplice and forging documents.

Blatter and Platini, who were once close associates but are now sworn enemies, have denied any wrongdoing. They claim they had a verbal agreement regarding the payment, which was related to Platini’s consulting work between 1998 and 2002.

Three judges from the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona will take up the case in a trial that will run through June 22. If convicted, Platini and Blatter face five years in prison.

“This case dates back to an event in 2011. It is an administrative matter, the payment of a salary that was due,” Blatter said. “The order has been correctly declared as a salary payment, calculated accordingly and approved by all relevant FIFA bodies.”

Platini said: “I face this hearing calmly and confidently. I am convinced that justice will be fully and finally served to me after so many years of unbridled accusations and slander. We will prove in court that I acted with the utmost honesty, that the payment of the remaining salary by FIFA is consistent with me and that this is legal completely “.

FIFA’s ethics committee banned Blatter and Platini from football duties in 2015, initially for eight years, but later commuted the sentence.

The commission said the deal, which took place when Blatter was running for re-election, lacked transparency and presented a conflict of interest.

When Blatter agreed to pay, he was campaigning for re-election against Qatari Mohammed bin Hammam. For his part, as UEFA president, Platini was seen as having influence among European members who could influence the vote.

The Swiss attorney general’s office said its investigations revealed that Platini worked as a consultant between 1998 and 2002 and that an annual compensation of 300,000 Swiss francs was contractually agreed upon.

He said Platini’s bill had been paid in full, but the former France international later demanded an additional two million francs be paid.

Platini, who led France to victory in the 1984 European Championship, was forced to leave UEFA in 2016 after losing his appeal against his exclusion. He also lost his appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

The three-time European Footballer of the Year was the favorite to replace Blatter, after the Swiss official resigned in the wake of the massive corruption scandal that swept FIFA in 2015.

However, it was Platini’s former UEFA general secretary, Gianni Infantino, who won the vote to lead the organization in 2016.

(dollar = 0.9624 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revell; Editing by Claire Fallon; Translated by Dario Fernandez)