Blatter and Platini, before being tried in Switzerland for fraud

After an investigation within the framework of various power struggles, Michel Platini and former FIFA President Sepp Blatter appear on charges of fraud as of Wednesday in Switzerland, in the suspicious payment case that ended in 2015 his career at the top of the world of football.

Until June 22, the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona will also sentence the 66-year-old Frenchman and the 86-year-old Swiss man to charges of “unfair administration”, “abuse of trust” and “false documents” in the same file, before his verdict is known. On July 8.

The two former allies turned into rivals, as Platini became impatient to succeed Blatter, accused of “illegally obtaining, at the expense of FIFA, the sum of two million Swiss francs” (1.8 million euros). , a little more than two million dollars) “in favor of Michel Platini,” according to the prosecution.

Both are subject to further proceedings, in France for the Triple Ballon d’Or and in Switzerland for Sepp Blatter, they face up to five years in prison or a fine if found guilty.

– Lies? –

The two men will be able to present their version of the case that led to their banishment from world football, at a time when Michel Platini, then UEFA president and still with the aura of his sporting glory, appeared ideally placed to take over the FIFA presidency after the scandals that led to Blatter’s resignation.

The defenses and the prosecution agree on one point: the Frenchman was an advisor to Sepp Blatter between 1998 and 2002, during the latter’s tenure at the helm of FIFA, and the two men signed a contract in 1999 agreeing to an annual bonus of 300,000 Swiss francs. According to the prosecution, “a bill was issued by Mr. Platini and paid in full by FIFA.”

But in January 2011, “more than eight years after he ceased his activities as a consultant,” the ex-captain of Bleus protested “a debt of 2 million Swiss francs (about $2 million),” settled for example. World football “with the participation” of Sepp Blatter.

As for the accusation, it relates to the payment of a “baseless” sum, obtained through the “intelligently misleading” FIFA internal controls through misleading statements by the two leaders.

Both insist, for their part, that they decided from the outset an annual stipend of one million Swiss francs, orally and without witnesses.

– Infantino’s shadow –

“This is the residual salary owed by FIFA, in exchange for an oral contract and paid in perfect legal conditions, no more! I have acted, throughout my life and all my career, with the greatest honesty”, confirms the French in comments quoted to AFP.

Like Sepp Blatter, Platini also deplored the possible role of current world soccer coach, Gianni Infantino, in the outbreak of the investigation. The French footballer’s former right-hand man, who was taken by surprise at the head of FIFA in 2016, has been the subject of an operation since 2020 during three secret meetings with the former Swiss attorney general.

But with the Swiss court refusing to join the two files, discussions should return to focus on the fact of the defendants’ oral agreement: they will need to explain the contradiction with the 1999 contract and the contradiction with the usual practice of FIFA, which has never paid an employee or consultant “without a written basis”, assured the director. Former human resources in the enterprise in the disciplinary committee of the process.

A civilian, FIFA wants to return the salary and social costs paid in 2011, “so that the money that the defendants transferred for personal purposes is returned to the only purpose for which it was intended: football,” he told AFP. – Shirazi, the foundation’s lawyer.

cfe / jr / mdm / iga-dam / dr