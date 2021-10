Blackboards leave Facebook users confused about filming in the Leoben area (kleinezeitung.at)

You can always find the remarkable articles in your reading list Re-Call. You can access your reading list directly by navigating the page.

Between the 5th and 8th of October, the popular crime series SOKO Donau will be filmed on the ORF at several locations in the Leoben region. We asked the film company.





The photography takes place in Leoben: many of these paintings were placed along the Gösserstraße, but also on Sauraugasse. © Isabella Gettler

Social media baffles about what ‘no parking’ is all about Leoben . room Developed. Written on it, “Except for Satellite Film Equipment,” the ban is in effect from October 5th to 8th. At the request of Small newspaper confirms SatellThat next week two days will be filmed in Leoben. For the popular crime series SOKO Donau on ORF. At different times of the day and night, as can be seen on the board.