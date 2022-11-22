Black Friday 2022: How to Avoid Online Scams and Fraud | nnda-nnlt | the answers

he is coming Black Friday 2022, one of the dates with the highest consumption rate in the world, but along with its great pre-Christmas offers, cybercrime also appears. Find out what you should keep in mind to avoid falling for scams and scams.

Black Friday or Black Friday is an event that originated in the United States and spread all over the world, becoming one of the most anticipated dates of the year for shopping with big discounts, taking into account the approaching Christmas holidays. general.

The event brings discounts on almost all items, from tech to apparel, with discounts that can reach up to 70% off. Purchases can be made in stores or virtually. If you are going to make purchases over the Internet, you need to be alert to potential scams and scams. Consider the following tips.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday or Black Friday is an event that marks the beginning of year-end shopping on the occasion of the approaching Christmas. Without a doubt, it is an opportunity to save and buy Christmas gifts.

Offers are presented in products of various categories such as technology, electronics, computers, home and kitchen, apparel, fashion, sports, video games, toys, crafts, music, travel, food, beauty, books and more. They all add up to the largest day of consumption.

When does Black Friday start?

In this year 2022, Black Friday will start on November 25, although some brands – to attract more buyers – have decided to increase their sales and even implement them throughout the month. Tradition dictates that the day of shopping and discounts lasts only for one Friday, but many stores tend to extend their promotions.

What are the dangers of Black Friday?

Julio Seminario, Bitdefender’s cybersecurity expert, mentioned the portal pqs What are the main threats to be aware of during Black Friday:

Unsolicited emails (spam and phishing): They will seek your attention such as big savings, early offers or correspondence asking to update your account details.

They will seek your attention such as big savings, early offers or correspondence asking to update your account details. Identity thieves: They steal personal identity information and financial information.

They steal personal identity information and financial information. Fake delivery messages: They send you messages via instant messaging apps, but it’s spam and phishing.

They send you messages via instant messaging apps, but it’s spam and phishing. Fraudulent websites and social media ads: They tout deals that are too good to be true.

They tout deals that are too good to be true. Malicious websites and ads: They infect devices with spyware and trojans to steal credentials.

They infect devices with spyware and trojans to steal credentials. Poorly protected or unprotected platforms: Cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities to steal sensitive user information.

Do not fill in personal information on untrusted pages (Photo: AFP)

How to avoid scams and scams on Black Friday or Black Friday?

To avoid falling victim to unscrupulous people this Black Friday 2022, we give you some recommendations gathered from Bitdefender and produced by Data 101. Take note.

Buy on trusted sites: For large companies like Amazon, their URLs start with HTTPS or SHHTTP. You should leave similar websites if you notice typos and bad grammar.

For large companies like Amazon, their URLs start with HTTPS or SHHTTP. You should leave similar websites if you notice typos and bad grammar. Safe Senders: Many Black Friday deals are sent via email or even SMS if you agree. Therefore, you should make sure when a message arrives whether you really agreed with it and also Check from newsletters mail (widely used by e-commerce) You have a secure sender.

Many Black Friday deals are sent via email or even SMS if you agree. Therefore, you should make sure when a message arrives whether you really agreed with it and also from newsletters mail (widely used by e-commerce) Protect your accounts: Enter account or card numbers only when you intend to check out a purchase and never save this card to the server. Don’t save your passwords either.

Enter account or card numbers only when you intend to check out a purchase and never save this card to the server. Don’t save your passwords either. Avoid purchases on public WiFi: In this case, anyone can access your data or cards. Do not use public Wi-Fi to perform digital transactions, if you need to do so in a public place Use a VPN .

In this case, anyone can access your data or cards. Do not use public Wi-Fi to perform digital transactions, if you need to do so in a public place . Install a cybersecurity solution on your favorite device to make these purchases: This way you will protect your data and identify potential threats.

What is the origin of Black Friday?

The origin of Black Friday is in the United States and it has been celebrated for decades after Thanksgiving, that is, it is celebrated on the day after the fourth Thursday of November. This year, the central day falls on November 25th.