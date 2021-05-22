Bitcoin Pizza Day: They give 10,000 pizzas and dollars to Argentinians who start saving

Every year on May 22, the global cryptocurrency ecosystem celebrates an event that occurred in 2010: Programmer Laszlo Hanyecz made their first Bitcoin (BTC) transaction and paid for two pizzas worth 10,000 BTC..

This is known today as Bitcoin Pizza Day” He still remembers it today.

at that time 10,000 Bitcoin was worth $ 41 while only one Bitcoin is trading today at $ 41,000. This means that in 2021, 11 years later, the value of the pizza will be just over $ 400 million USD.

What happened that day? With the Bitcoin Talk Forum, the main gathering place for Bitcoin clients at the time, Hanyecz posted a message saying he wanted two types of pizza and promised to pay for food and shipping BTC 10,000.

“I’ll pay 10,000 Bitcoin for a few pizzas… maybe two large chunks, so I have some servings left for the next day. I like to leave the pizza to bite into it later. You can make your own pizza and bring it home or order it at a pizzeria, however What I’m looking for is that they give me food in exchange for bitcoins, I have to order them or prepare them myself, something like ordering “breakfast” at a hotel or something like that, and they bring you something to eat and you’re happy, “the programmer wrote on the forum.

The event took place in Florida and The programmer received two types of pizza from the popular American pizza chain Papa John’s. In any case, Hanyecz only wanted to exchange food for bitcoins and fixed the amount with a rough figure: 10,000 BTC.

The “pizza transaction” is public and can be verified that it has, in fact, transferred 10,000 Bitcoins to the nicknames “jercos”, the owner of the wallet 17SkEw2md5avVNyYgj6RiXuQKNwkXaxFyQ.

Hanyecz Transaction: 10,000 BTC for a pizza.

Since this fact, every May 22 Bitcoin Pizza Day, The most popular exchanges on a global scale provide benefits to their users. In this case, The promotions will also arrive in Argentina. Which can be used.

Bitcoin Pizza Day: How to take advantage of it from Argentina

Decoding, The local cryptocurrency exchange, announced this It will award 10,000 pizzas to all new users who register on the platform. In addition, they launched a campaign so that those who had their pizza could share the gift on social networks and share for $ 3,000 in bitcoins.

finally , exchange Will serve about 10,000 pizzas, In alliance with Rappi And two other companies are already registered on the platform.

Some foreign companies also have shares. Binance Launch a special promotion that users who bundle the five main pizza ingredients can take advantage of.

There will be over 200 winners and prizes exceeding $ 22,000. To participate, you will have to make transactions of 100 USD in USDT, the stablecoin pegged to the dollar, or trade futures contracts for 3000 USD.