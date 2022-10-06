Biden and DeSantis team up to help those affected by Hurricane Ian – NBC 7 Miami

During a diplomatic meeting, Ron DeSantis accompanied President Joe Biden and the first lady on a tour of the hardest-hit regions and both confirmed their commitment to rebuilding the damage.

DeSantis took the opportunity to thank Biden for the cooperation between the two parties to assist the victims and help rebuild the hardest-hit areas as soon as possible.

In addition, Biden reiterated his administration’s commitment to rebuilding affected areas of West Florida, saying this is about uniting the country.

The president flew over areas such as Sanibel Island and Fort Myers with his wife and the governor, said he was touched by the scale of the damage and confirmed that he had instructed his administration to use all elements of the federal government to help immediately.

The governor also announced that more than 2,500 people have already been found missing and that search and rescue teams continue to search for more missing people.

The president, governor and other local officials met with business owners and affected residents of Fort Myers and assured them that they would work tirelessly to rebuild their lives, even though the work to do so could take several years.