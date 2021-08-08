Beware of this kind of fraud via WhatsApp messages

Osiris Olachia / Voice of Michoacan

Morelia, Michoacan. Despite the security of some instant messaging apps, cybercriminals have found a way to use these means to steal information directly from a user’s phone, when they allow access to their device by opening a simple link or providing a “mistakenly” security code.

The Michoacan State Attorney General (FGE) has warned of this type of cybercrime, which uses applications such as WhatsApp or SMS to take control of a user’s mobile device, steal their information and deceive their contacts by impersonating the owner of the phone. .

By taking control of someone’s phone, criminals start sending messages to their contacts, requesting a code that was “accidentally” sent, but when the other person provides it, they give access to their phone, which may be a victim of information theft, thus Repeat the scam to your contacts.

The electronic police of the FGE asked mobile phone users not to submit any code and file a complaint, which can be online through the page http://fiscaliamichoacan.gob.mx/denuncia Or at 8008908106.

Another form of fraud through WhatsApp is when the user receives a message from an already registered contact who sends him a link that “can’t open”, so he asks for help to do so.

“Hey, how are you? When you can write to me,” the text says in general, and when you reply, “Known Contact” asks you to open the link you sent him because he has problems doing so, however, when you open the link, criminals can access To phone information, including registered contacts, start asking for money from family and friends, as well as clone banking apps in some cases.

By gaining access to the device, scammers can use the user’s WhatsApp without the user noticing, so they write to their contacts extensively and instantly.

If you receive these types of messages, do not open them and immediately contact the person who is supposed to have written to you, so as not to become a victim of these cybercriminals.