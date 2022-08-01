Better forecasts in Finland for Fau Zaldívar – ABC Motor 360

A new challenge is coming for young national driver Fabrizio Zaldivar, who is approaching the horizon of Rally Finland, one of the most emblematic events of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in which our compatriot will be participating for the third time.

In 2019, Fau competed for the first time on Finnish highways, in the JWRC class led by Argentine Fernando Musano, driving a Ford Fiesta Rally4, and ranked eighth in the class.

The second presence was in 2021, inside WRC3 with the Skoda Fabia Rally2 EVO, along with veteran Spaniard Carlos del Barrio, who finished thirteenth in the class.

With a presence in the previous history of Estonia, where he made his debut as a navigator with Argentine Marcelo der Ohanesian, Zaldivar achieved his best World Cup performance, finishing fourth in the WRC2 Junior World Rally Championship, even winning a special title for the first time in Junior and. Unlocked, already under the leadership of Hyundai i20 N Rally2, from the official Hyundai team.

Fabrizio showed good development in terms of his handling, adapting to the car and working with his fellow driver, which allowed him to have a very good comeback race in Estonia.

Now comes a great opportunity, the difficult gravel roads near Jyväskylä, where you can continue to learn and look to add the most kilometers in this new category, without neglecting the points that will allow the Hyundai Motorsport team to continue fighting for the championship.

High goals in Finland

Julian Monsett, president of Hyundai Motorsport, set his drivers a strong target for improvement in second and third places last year in Rally Finland.

Deputy Team Principal Moncet was disappointed with the pace of the i20 N Rally1 team cars in Rally Estonia. He recognized that further development in the core parts was needed to match the dominant Toyota GR Yaris at the front.

Moncet remains optimistic that Ott Tänak, Thierry Neuville and Oliver Solberg can overcome the balance and deal with the problems that have plagued the team this year.

Estonian Altanak finished third at home two weeks ago, and Monset believes the knowledge gained from this rally will help his team through the eighth round of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship.