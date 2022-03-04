Best cars 2022 in the UK

Each year, a select group of UK automotive journalists analyze new or refurbished models for this purpose. Determine the best car of the year – UK Car of the Year -.





In the 2022 edition, the jury of 29 journalists, geographically covering every corner of the UK, choose the best cars in your category.





After the vote, eight manufacturers can be seen winning in 10 categories, and it was also a great performance for Korea, with a total of four manufacturers awarded in the country.









UK Car of the Year category winners – UK Car of the Year 2022-



