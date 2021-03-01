How do I terminate WhatsApp for Signal?

While Facebook has updated its controversial WhatsApp privacy policy Worry or bother you, now is the time to move on to the competition. Signal has already seen a rebound in its popularity in recent weeks, as it flies through WhatsApp’s woes. But giving up Facebook messages isn’t that easy.

Signal

To pass Signal, Favorite Messenger of Edward Snowden and Elon MuskJust download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store, then register by entering your phone number and confirming it with the code sent by SMS. The app will then ask you to create a PIN, which is a code with at least four digits.Be careful, you will have to remember it, because Signal cannot access it and therefore will not be able to send it to you if you forget it.

But then it gets difficult. Actually, if you want to go to Signal and import your groups and chats from WhatsApp, You will need to have an active WhatsApp account, be a member of the respective group, and above all, all of your contacts do the same.. In other words, if you cannot convince all your contacts to go to Signal, the conversation will remain on WhatsApp.

However, if your contacts decide to switch to Signal, just create a group in the new app, and send an invitation to those who haven’t made the move yet. For this :