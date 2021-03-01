How do I terminate WhatsApp for Signal?

While Facebook has updated its controversial WhatsApp privacy policy Worry or bother you, now is the time to move on to the competition. Signal has already seen a rebound in its popularity in recent weeks, as it flies through WhatsApp’s woes. But giving up Facebook messages isn’t that easy.
Signal
To pass Signal, Favorite Messenger of Edward Snowden and Elon MuskJust download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store, then register by entering your phone number and confirming it with the code sent by SMS. The app will then ask you to create a PIN, which is a code with at least four digits.Be careful, you will have to remember it, because Signal cannot access it and therefore will not be able to send it to you if you forget it.
But then it gets difficult. Actually, if you want to go to Signal and import your groups and chats from WhatsApp, You will need to have an active WhatsApp account, be a member of the respective group, and above all, all of your contacts do the same.. In other words, if you cannot convince all your contacts to go to Signal, the conversation will remain on WhatsApp.
However, if your contacts decide to switch to Signal, just create a group in the new app, and send an invitation to those who haven’t made the move yet. For this :
- Open Signal
- Click on the pen in the upper right corner
- Click “New Collection”
- Select group members
- Give the group a name
- Click on the group name at the top of the screen
- Go to the group link
- Check the group link
- Copy the link provided by Signal and send it to your WhatsApp group
A lot of people wonder how to transfer their group conversations from other apps to Signal, and Signal Group Links is a great way to start. Drop the group link on your chosen previous chat app as if you were leaving the microphone on your way out. pic.twitter.com/q49DeZufBG
– Signal (signalapp) January 7, 2021
Wing, On WhatsApp, tap the chat name, and in the options, tap Export Chat. You can then open it in Signal.
Finally, to delete your WhatsApp account,
- Open the app and go to settings
- Go to the account and then delete my account
- Then follow the on-screen instructions to validate your account deletion