Bennison breaks the Swiss wall to look at the quadrants

Sweden Still doesn’t hit the key Which led him to the final of the Olympics in Tokyo last year, but he at least scooped the three points against a brave Switzerland.

The Swedish national team practically dominated the entire match, but without doing so in the regions. There were few chances in the first half that were not forgotten by all the fans.

Lindahl and Tallman didn’t have much work in goal. There was more respect than quality In the first 45 minutes plus the result of both on the first day of the European Championship.

Enmities erupted in the second half. As if they had Take a magic potionOr, perhaps because it was less hot, the two teams approached the areas.

After the first shot of Rolfö, it was special Sweden that advanced in the party Thanks to the Barcelona player, who stood alone in front of Thalmann, after an impressive hat-trick, to score the first goal this afternoon in Sheffield.

The Helvetica’s reaction was immediate. Just two minutes later, Bachmann took advantage of Lindahl’s error, leaving the ball free in the area for the Swiss striker to send the ball where no one can reach it.

Sweden saw how the minutes passed and couldn’t Swiss Army Knife Disassemble. But the high quality of the players from Northern Europe was decisive in the final stage of the match.

As soon as he removed his nickname “9”, Sweden dared to get rid of hersomething he never did in the match, and found his way into goal thanks to Benison’s shot.

Bloomqvist has been able to pass judgments on a maximum of two occasions. In fact, record twiceBut in Two were at the frontwhich, after first VAR and then referee Marta Huerta de Aza, caused the final score to be 2-1.