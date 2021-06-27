Belgium, unbeaten against the Euro champion Finland

Saint Petersburg. Today, Monday, Belgium achieved its second victory in the European Championship over the champion of Finland (0-2), who resisted the siege of the “Red Devils” for more than an hour.

After the first half without much thought, it must have been veteran Vermaelen who opened the can from set pieces. The prolific Lukaku put the final touch on with another goal, already taking three goals to his tally in the tournament.

The Scandinavians, who played their first Nations Championship, were dreaming for a big part of the match of qualifying for the Round of 16, but they left honey on their lips.

It happened to two other top candidates, France, against Hungary, and also for England against Scotland. Tie and thank you. Belgium was going the same way, but a corner kick a quarter of an hour before the end of the match resolved all their doubts in attack.

The coach of the “Red Devils”, Roberto Martinez, led a small revolution in the team. He made eight changes regarding the team that beat Denmark in the second match. Only Courtois, Denayer and Lukaku repeat.

Eden Hazard started for the first time since the Champions League semi-final return with Real Madrid, against Chelsea.

The madridista was looking forward to it from the start. All the time he was looking for Lukaku, with whom he tried to build several walls. He even allowed himself to wear high heels.

The Inter Milan striker wanted to return the favor on one occasion, even though he had everything shot on target.

Meanwhile, the Finns played at home. Several thousand of his followers came to St. Petersburg from the neighboring country and cheered the “royal owls” ceaselessly. Their players responded with a Numantini defense with sporadic counter-attacks.

De Bruyne, who also started his career, tried it with short and long passes and forays into the area. Lukaku came to comb a pass to the back of the Manchester City midfielder’s defence. have Abad luck.

Lots of acquisitions, but few ideas. Dokka broke the monotony in a counterattack with a cut and a shot, which the Finnish goalkeeper kept away with one hand.

Hazard caused panic when he received a blow from a Finnish defender who was about to take a break, but everything looked terrifying. Of course, it looked like a penalty.

This is how the first part ended and the Scandinavians were very happy.

The Finns advanced after the break, but it was the Belgians who annoyed Hradiki. Hazard tried twice. In one, he shot away, and in another, he aimed for the goalkeeper’s hands.

Courtois’ glove only touched the ball with Camara’s shot after a good team played.

Then, Hradecky donned the hero’s uniform again by clearing a blunt shot from the edge of the Madrid star’s small area with one hand.

Hazard was looking for his target and most importantly lost confidence after two years of ordeal.

It had to be a steady piece for the “Red Devils” to tear down the Finnish Wall. Off a corner kick, Vermaelen finished, and the ball was spat out from the post, but bounced off the goalkeeper and crossed the goal line. Bad luck for Hradike. own goal. (minimum 74)

From there, the game was about give and take. The Finns made him want it, but Lukaku wasn’t joking. Winning the European Cup and being the top scorer of the tournament is not mutually exclusive.

Hazard wanted to join the party with a movement of his own. He faked several opponents on the edge of the area and shot the opposite post. slightly deviated. A good match for madridistas, but without a goal.

Belgium now awaits a contender in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, football has discovered another country, Finland, a worthy newcomer.