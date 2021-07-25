Belgium beat Finland with an excellent result

The Belgian team is one of the favorites to win the European Cup.

Belgium wrapped up their Euro 2020 group stage with a quiet 2-0 win over Finland and reached the round of 16 as captain of the main team B and filled with victories, on Monday in Saint Petersburg.

The scoring was opened only in the 74th minute when Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky scored an own goal after a header from the Belgian defense center Thomas Vermaelen. Striker Romelu Lukaku was responsible for scoring the second goal of Kevin De Bruyne’s pass (81).

This is Lukaku’s third goal in this European Championship, the most tied with Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) and Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).

With Belgium 2-0, and Denmark 4-1 to Russia on Monday at the same time, Belgium finished top of Key B with 9 points.

The other three members of the group tied for three points. Denmark is finally ranked second and thus is already ranked eighth. It is followed by Finland, which will have to wait to see if it is in the top four, while Russia is eliminated, at last.

Monday’s results in Group B assumed the automatic classification of the other teams to the second round. Thus, in addition to the Belgians and Danes, France, Switzerland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and England have already secured their presence in the qualifying rounds.