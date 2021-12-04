Belarus. – Russia condemns EU, US and UK sanctions against Belarus as “illegal and inhumane”

Madrid, 4 (Europe Press)

The Russian government on Saturday condemned the new round of “illegal and inhuman” sanctions imposed last Thursday by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada.

The actions affect dozens of individuals and entities in connection with the migration crisis at the border with Poland. And the US Treasury denounced the aforementioned, “it allowed the smuggling of immigrants from the Belarusian regime into the European Union, participated in the current suppression of human rights and democracy and financially supported the regime.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of facilitating the arrival of thousands of refugees via this new overland route, in retaliation for previous sanctions for his controversial victory in the 2020 presidential election and for pressuring them to cross the line of separation. The president categorically denied the accusations.

“The sanctions imposed on Belarus have a clear political background and constitute another example of interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian government therefore urged the signatories to the sanctions to “reject the policy of double standards” and “implement a civilized approach to move to a practical solution to the migration crisis, in cooperation with the Government of Belarus,” as the memorandum concludes.