Because it is difficult for the United States to upgrade its power grid

Power outages are increasingly common in the United States. According to the US Department of Energy, the total duration of blackouts in the US has more than doubled since 2015. In 2020, the average American began experiencing about eight hours of blackouts.

According to Alison Silverstein, an independent staff member at the American Council on Energy-Saving Economics, “This is not because the electricity system has changed, and because there is a very high risk of bad weather. But in the past two years, in particular, the proportion of extreme weather events of all kinds has increased dramatically.” .

Despite the Biden administration’s attempts to make things better, recent events indicate that the federal government cannot force a network update.

According to the NC Technology Center for Renewable Energy, 549 policy and distribution laws were enacted in the second quarter of 2022 to modernize the power system, and of the $12.86 billion in assets under assessment, regulators approved only $478.7 million.

“Electrical devices are an area of ​​shareable federal and state jurisdictions,” says Romani Webb, senior fellow at Columbia University’s Sabine Center for Climate Change Law only. “One of the things that makes it more difficult to modernize the electricity system and build infrastructure upgrades is the simple fact that this power is divided between the states and the federal government.”

In addition, some state and local regulators often have political reasons to oppose modifications to the electricity system.

Those directly affected by network structural adjustment initiatives argue that there are good arguments against such disruption projects.

The goal is to preserve the rural character of the nation and effectively convince elected officials that this is more important than giving in to the developers.