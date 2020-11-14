Bears HC Matt Nagy hands off offensive gameplay to OC Bill Lazor

Bear Coach Nagy died He announced at a press conference on Friday that he would hand over offensive playing assignments to attack coordinator Bill Lazor for Monday night’s match against Vikings.

After losing three in a row, the Bears are in a tailspin after starting the season at 5–1. Their offensive play played a major role in this meltdown, and they still saw struggles on this side of the ball before their streak of defeats.

Chicago is among the worst offensive units in the league, placing the last five in total yardage per game, interceptions and points thrown into each match, and they finally die in the rush arenas for each game. Although they faced many major shareholder casualties and a massive staff shortage, part of the blame for their suffering lay with Nagy, who made questionable decisions about personnel use, third-degree play calls, and timeout use.

Lazor has prior experience calling plays in NFL, having done so as attacking coordinator for both Dolphins And the Bengals. He was fired from both missions for two years at each party.

While it is not known exactly what differences will be made with Lazur firing shots on the attack, Nagy’s ability to acknowledge his flaws and assign play-summon duties outside his control is commendable. The Bears will seek to help the odds of play-offs by winning at home on Monday against Minnesota, which has won two consecutive games.

