Be careful! These actions may damage your cell phone battery

The drums From cell phone It is the most important part of our devices, when it fails it is almost impossible to fix. So that this does not happen to you, we will tell you about some of the actions of daily life that may harm you without even realizing it.

If your battery is faulty; Otherwise it doesn’t last as long as it was supposed to, probably because it already has some flaws, so it’s important to change certain habits to prevent it from spoiling completely.

Habits that destroy your cell phone battery

To prevent your cell phone from malfunctioning forever, here are some of the actions you should avoid:

Let your battery drop below 20%

charge it up to 100%

Leave the mobile phone in the sun for a long time

Charge it with a different charger than your cell phone

Do not remove the cover when charging

Some technologists have stated that many of these actions corrode the device’s battery, as they cause it to overload, overheat or dramatically change the device’s charge, damaging not only the battery, but also the device’s entire operating process. hardware.

Despite the fact that the battery wears out over time, there are a few ways you can increase its useful life by making your cell phone last longer. Expert recommendations are:

Once a month let your cell phone run out completely and when you plug it in let the battery reach 100%. This will restore sync to the operating system’s battery indicator.

Always use the original charger for your phone, or at least make sure that the charger you are using has the same current. This will prevent the battery from overcharging.

Do not overuse wireless charging

Keep your cell phone in a cool dry place

Take off the cover each time you install it

Ditch bad habits and try these recommendations to make your cell phone battery last longer.