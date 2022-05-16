Bayern Munich: Almost a newcomer! Is the return now filling the gap in defense?

Last summer, Bayern Munich loaned one of the young defenders. When he returns, he can strengthen the Munich problem area.

MUNICH – This season, the defense is probably the biggest weakness of a team Bayern Munich. Niklas Soleil is leaving Munich for Dortmund for the new season, so the club’s management has been looking for a replacement for some time. Now, with Chris Richards, a loan player in the Bundesliga format returns to Izar – can he bridge the gap in defence?

Chris Richards Birthdate: March 28, 2000 Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama (USA) Position: Center back Bayern Munich competitive matches: 10 (one pass).

Bayern Munich: Salihamidzic puts himself behind his “very good” defense

This appeared after the 2-2 draw with Stuttgart Hasan Salihamidzic Absolutely confident. “At Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Opicano, Benjamin Pavard and Tanguy Nyanzu, we have four very good defenders and I don’t know of any team that has four in their ranks,” said the Allianz mixed zone sporting director. Arena. Another name will likely be added in the summer.

Chris Richards attended for the second time at the end of August TSG Hoffenheim been granted. Under coach Sebastian Hoeness, he developed into a regular for the Kraichgauers, but two injuries put him back in the back chain. In the current season, the 22-year-old made 23 official matches in which he scored once and set up one goal. As Hoffenheim mentioned, the defender is now back in Munich.

Chris Richards (left) could play for Bayern Munich again next season. © MIS / .imago-images

Bayern Munich: Defender Chris Richards returns from Hoffenheim

Saturday’s farewell to the American was somewhat unfortunate, as he is currently in his homeland for medical treatment. Richards, who has meanwhile played six caps for the United States, paid a visit to his former club FC Dallas on his way home. He owes his first loan to Germany in summer 2018 to the partnership between MLS and FC Bayern. In January 2019, the Munich team took him to the Under-19 team for 1.1 million euros and gave him a contract until 2025.

He played ten competitive matches for Bayern between 2020 and 2021, while celebrating the shirt with promotion from the regional league and the third division championship the following year. Meanwhile, Richards is used to the Bundesliga and has appeared on the field in 34 competitive matches for TSG Hoffenheim during his loan spell. yes he will Julian Nagelsmann can help right away?

Bayern Munich: Chris Richards is back in the summer, will he get a second chance?

This will likely appear after the pre-season is over. Early in the season, before Richards was loaned again, Nagelsmann used the American boy twice. Once Richards was allowed to play for 45 minutes in a 12-0 landslide victory in the first round of the Cup, there was also a two-minute appearance in the league game against 1. FC Köln. After a solid performance at Hoffenheim, the coach can certainly give the in-house and cost-effective solution a chance. (the wages)

Rules list image: © MIS / .imago-images