Basketball in the 2021 Olympics: schedule, results, TV broadcast

Six out of seven Olympic gold medals have gone to the United States, but this year the world’s largest basketball nation is alarmingly shaken. At first there was a bitter defeat against France. Is there a surprise looming at the Summer Games in Tokyo? The winner will be decided between July 25 and August 7. The German selection is just an outsider.
groups
Group A: France, Czech Republic, Iran, USA
Group B: Australia, Italy, Germany, Nigeria
Group C: Slovenia, Argentina, Japan, Spain
game plan
German national team matches:
July 25, 9:15 a.m.: Germany – Italy 82:92
July 28, 3:00 AM: Nigeria – Germany
July 31, 10:30 a.m.: AUSTRALIA – Germany
Group A
-
July 3:00 AM: Iran – Czech Republic 78:84
-
July, 2pm: France – USA 83:76:
-
July 6:40 AM: America – Iran
-
July at 2:00 pm: Czech Republic – France
-
July 3:00 AM: Iran – France
-
July, 2pm: USA – Czech Republic
July 26, 6:40 a.m.: Slovenia-Argentina 118:110
July 26 at 2 pm: Japan – Spain 77:88
July 27, 6:40 a.m.: Slovenia vs Japan
July 27, 2:00 pm: Spain – Argentina
August 1, 6:40 a.m.: Argentina – Japan
August 1, 10:20 a.m.: Spain – Slovenia
Quarter-finals
August 3rd: still open
August 3rd: still open
August 3rd: still open
August 3rd: still open
Semi-finals
August 5th: still open
August 5th: still open
Bronze game
August 7: Semi-finals, Losers 1 – Semi-finals, Losers 2
gold game
August 7: Semi-final winner 1 v Semi-final winner 2
method
The first two teams in the group qualify directly for the quarter-finals on August 3rd. In addition, the best two-thirds of the group reach the knockout stage. Thus, even after two initial defeats, Germany still had a theoretical chance to advance.
German team
Coach Henrik Rödl nominated two NBA pros with Isaac Bonga and Moritz Wagner. Lakers star Dennis Schroeder is not part of the German team.
-
Goalkeepers: Isaac Bunga (recently Washington Wizards), Andreas Obst (Bayern Munich), Modu Lou (Alba Berlin), Lucas Wank (Fraport Skyliners), Joshiko Saibo (Dijon Basket)
-
Striker: Jan Wimberg (Neiners Chemnitz), Ruben Benzing (Basket cai Zaragoza), Danilo Barthel (Fenerbahce), Nils Jaffe (Zalgiris Kaunas), Moritz Wagner (most recently Orlando Magic), Johannes Thiemann (Alba Berlin)
-
Position: Johannes Voigtmann (CSKA Moscow)
Olympic Basketball Championship on TV
The matches of the German national team are broadcast on ARD or ZDF channels. Meetings without German participation can be watched live on public broadcasting sites or on Eurosport 1 and 2.
All handball olympic champions
1936 in Berlin: USA
1948 in Ludnon: USA
1952 Helsinki: USA المتحدة
1956 in Melbourne: USA
1960 in Rome: USA
1964 in Tokyo: USA
1968 in Mexico City: USA
Munich 1972: Soviet Union
1976 in Montreal: USA
1980 in Moscow: Yugoslavia
1984 in Los Angeles: USA
1988 in Seoul: Soviet Union
1992 in Barcelona: USA
1996 in Atlanta: USA
2000 in Sydney: USA
2004 in Athens: Argentina
2008 in Beijing: USA
2012 in London: USA
2016 in Rio de Janeiro: USA
2021 in Tokyo?