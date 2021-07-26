Basketball in the 2021 Olympics: schedule, results, TV broadcast

Six out of seven Olympic gold medals have gone to the United States, but this year the world’s largest basketball nation is alarmingly shaken. At first there was a bitter defeat against France. Is there a surprise looming at the Summer Games in Tokyo? The winner will be decided between July 25 and August 7. The German selection is just an outsider.

groups Group A: France, Czech Republic, Iran, USA

Group B: Australia, Italy, Germany, Nigeria

Group C: Slovenia, Argentina, Japan, Spain

game plan German national team matches: July 25, 9:15 a.m.: Germany – Italy 82:92

July 28, 3:00 AM: Nigeria – Germany July 31, 10:30 a.m.: AUSTRALIA – Germany Group A July 3:00 AM: Iran – Czech Republic 78:84 July, 2pm: France – USA 83:76: July 6:40 AM: America – Iran July at 2:00 pm: Czech Republic – France July 3:00 AM: Iran – France July, 2pm: USA – Czech Republic

July 26, 6:40 a.m.: Slovenia-Argentina 118:110 July 26 at 2 pm: Japan – Spain 77:88 July 27, 6:40 a.m.: Slovenia vs Japan July 27, 2:00 pm: Spain – Argentina August 1, 6:40 a.m.: Argentina – Japan August 1, 10:20 a.m.: Spain – Slovenia Quarter-finals August 3rd: still open August 3rd: still open August 3rd: still open August 3rd: still open Semi-finals August 5th: still open August 5th: still open Bronze game August 7: Semi-finals, Losers 1 – Semi-finals, Losers 2 gold game August 7: Semi-final winner 1 v Semi-final winner 2

method The first two teams in the group qualify directly for the quarter-finals on August 3rd. In addition, the best two-thirds of the group reach the knockout stage. Thus, even after two initial defeats, Germany still had a theoretical chance to advance. READ F1 drivers divided as a few choose not to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix

German team Coach Henrik Rödl nominated two NBA pros with Isaac Bonga and Moritz Wagner. Lakers star Dennis Schroeder is not part of the German team. Goalkeepers: Isaac Bunga (recently Washington Wizards), Andreas Obst (Bayern Munich), Modu Lou (Alba Berlin), Lucas Wank (Fraport Skyliners), Joshiko Saibo (Dijon Basket)

Striker: Jan Wimberg (Neiners Chemnitz), Ruben Benzing (Basket cai Zaragoza), Danilo Barthel (Fenerbahce), Nils Jaffe (Zalgiris Kaunas), Moritz Wagner (most recently Orlando Magic), Johannes Thiemann (Alba Berlin)

Position: Johannes Voigtmann (CSKA Moscow) Olympic Basketball Championship on TV The matches of the German national team are broadcast on ARD or ZDF channels. Meetings without German participation can be watched live on public broadcasting sites or on Eurosport 1 and 2.

All handball olympic champions 1936 in Berlin: USA

1948 in Ludnon: USA

1952 Helsinki: USA المتحدة

1956 in Melbourne: USA

1960 in Rome: USA

1964 in Tokyo: USA

1968 in Mexico City: USA

Munich 1972: Soviet Union

1976 in Montreal: USA

1980 in Moscow: Yugoslavia

1984 in Los Angeles: USA

1988 in Seoul: Soviet Union

1992 in Barcelona: USA

1996 in Atlanta: USA

2000 in Sydney: USA

2004 in Athens: Argentina

2008 in Beijing: USA

2012 in London: USA

2016 in Rio de Janeiro: USA

2021 in Tokyo?