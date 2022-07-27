Barcelona vs Juventus: When and where to watch the duel of the giants in America from Mexico

Barcelona-Juventus: When and where to watch the duel of the giants in America from Mexico (Photo: FC Barcelona / Juventus)

The fantastic tour of European teams across the United States will live another chapter with two of the most important institutions in the world. This time they will measure F.C.B against Juventus From Italy, in a repeat of the 2015 Champions League final won by the Catalans.

Blaugrana will reach the match after two decisive steps in their North American tour, in addition to beating Inter Miami 6-0, they won 1-0 in Spanish classic against him Real Madridso driven by Xavi Hernandez They will strive to maintain the pace against a reinforced table Bianconeriwho was recently defeated 2-0 chivas In his first game before the start of the season.

Where is the Barcelona-Juventus match?

The commitment will be performed in the city of Dallas, Texas. Specifically in the field of traditional cotton bowlIt is a stadium that opened in 1930 and currently seats more than 92,000 people, so the weather is expected to be great.

The Cotton Bowl is one of the oldest stadiums with a capacity of more than 92,000 people, where the Mexican soccer team usually plays (Photo: Ben Ludeman/REUTERS)

What is the date of the friendly match between Barcelona and Juventus?

The Barcelona will be measured in Juventus east Tuesday 26th July at 7:30pmMexico City time, so it will stay at peak times for North American territory, which is unusual for this type of European standoff.

For Dallas, TX local time, the game will also start at 7:30 PM, since there is no time change compared to CDMX; While in Buenos Aires, commitment will begin at 9:30 p.m.

The Transmission channel from Mexico Exclusively between the Spaniards and the Italians Sky Sportsspecifically through the channel 501 s 1501 High definition, so it will be necessary to subscribe to satellite channels sky.

Regarding the Internet transmission of Mexico, it will also be in the live broadcast service of skyAnd the blue to gowhich is necessary to contract on the Sky sports package.

To see schedules and transmissions for the entire American continent, click here.

Robert Lewandowski and Angel Di Maria, the new players from Barcelona and Juventus, will receive minutes in the friendly match for US soil (Image: Infobae)

Possible line-ups for Barcelona against Juventus from the United States:

According to their first matches on their US tour, both of them are expected to Barcelona Such as Juventus Start with two teams that are mostly beginners, with the intention of starting the sea of ​​changes for the second half.

Possible eleventh for Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Casey, Sergio; Busquets, Pedri; Ravenha, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski.

Possible eleventh for Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Federico Gatti, Alex Sandro; Paul Pogba, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKinney; Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean.

New signings took up a lot of minutes in the US pre-season games (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvani/Reuters)

This will be the penultimate match of F.C.B In the United States, because next Saturday, July 30, he will have an obligation against New York Red Bulla game that would put an end to his preliminary season in North America and then return to Spain for the Joan Gamper Trophy against Pumas.

On the other hand, Juventus will still face Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid On the following weekends, both on US soil and which pre-season will end before activity begins in The Italian League.

