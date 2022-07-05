Balearic Green Hydrogen Plant, Standard in Decarbonization of Finland

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition, Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory, Juan Pedro Yellanes, and Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs, Rosario Sánchez, visited last Friday, June 3, accompanied by the Finnish Ambassador to Spain, Sarri. Rautio, Honorary Consul of Finland in the Balearic Islands, Carlos Panizzo, Green Hydrogen Production Project at the Lloseta Plant (Mallorca), The first plant in the entire Spanish country and southern Europe.

During the visit, the Finnish delegation explicitly requested to learn about the green hydrogen generation and induction process, the operation of the plant, the uses of the fuel generated, as well as the function of the electrolyzer, an essential part of hydrogen generation.

In this sense, Vice President Yilanis highlighted «We know the importance of countries in dealing with climate change, which is why we know that we must take steps to mitigate its effects.. From the Balearic Islands, we have advanced in this pioneering project which is a role model in other regions, not only in Spain, but also in Europe. We are glad that Finland looks to Mallorca and is interested in the production and generation of green hydrogen, which this project can certainly be extrapolated to its islands; For this reason, we are at your disposal to create synergies that aid the process of decarbonization in European countries and territories.”

For her part, Minister Rosario Sanchez praised the Finnish Ambassador’s interest in sustainability policies and commitment to renewable energies in the Balearic Islands, as well as the Finnish Ambassador’s interest in sustainability policies. The opportunity intended by this visit to deal with policies and initiatives in terms of foreign work and the isolation of the Balearic Islands within the framework of the European Union. Rosario Sanchez previously held a meeting with the Ambassador at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance and Foreign Relations, where they addressed the measures the government has taken to advance the recognition of the insular truth in the politics of society.

Green Highland Project

The project is part of the European Green Hysland initiative and was born in the old cement plant CEMEX. It was The first Mediterranean project to receive European funding for its implementation; Specifically, the European Union allocated ten million euros of the total 50 that the hydrogen plant mobilized, 3.75 of which comes through the government.

The first green hydrogen molecules were produced last December, and since then, the plant has continued to run tests to generate, when at full capacity, 300 tons of green hydrogen per year from photovoltaic panelswhich means reducing carbon dioxide emissions by up to 21,000 tons per year.

The hydrogen produced at the Lloseta plant will, among other measures, serve as fuel for EMT buses in Palma. It will also be a source of energy for public buildings, for the Port of Palma and will be injected into the Redexis gas network. It means, therefore, a step in the decarbonization of the Balearic Islands and progress in achieving the goals set out in the Climate Change Act. also, Mallorca will become a renewable hub for hydrogen throughout southern Europe, so it will be a reference model Applicable to other areas, especially islands.

On Monday, the Vice President also visited the starting point of the first national hydrogen pipeline where 100% green hydrogen will be transported in Spain’s natural gas distribution and transmission network. This pipeline, which is currently being processed and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, It will allow all green hydrogen produced at the Lloseta plant to be injected directly into the Cas Tresorer site, The starting point for gas transmission and distribution networks in Mallorca and will be prepared to transfer the full production capacity of the Lloseta plant, which will initially be 300 tons (2.5 megawatts of electrolysis capacity for hydrogen production).