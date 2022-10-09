Australian scientists want to grow plants on the moon by 2025 – News of Augsburg, Allgäu and Ulm

Harsh conditions on the moonPhoto: AFP/Archive/Luis Acosta

Australian scientists aim to grow plants on the moon by 2025. In the project presented on Friday, an Israeli spacecraft will bring seeds to the moon. After landing, the seeds inside the spacecraft will be watered and observed for signs of germination and growth, explained biologist Brett Williams of Queensland University of Technology.

The researchers said the project is a “first step” toward growing plants to produce food, medicine and oxygen, all of which are needed to support human life on the moon one day.

Plants should be selected according to how well they can handle harsh conditions and how quickly they can germinate. The shortlist is an Australian grass variety that can survive in a dormant state without water.

Caitlin Burt of the Australian National University in Canberra said the project was also closely related to food security. The biologist explained that if you could create a system to grow crops on the Moon, you could “create a system to grow food in some of the toughest environments on Earth.”

