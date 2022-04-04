Australian Open: Voracova has to leave the country after visa problems

tz Sports More sports

Renata Vorakova had to leave Australia. © IMAGO / GEPA

Czech tennis player Renata Vorakova has to leave Australia after problems with her visa. Is Novak Djokovic facing the same fate now?

MELBOURNE – Czech tennis player Renata Vorakova has left Australia on her way home, officials said. She was also ranked number one in the world Novak Djokovic He was arrested by the Australian Border Patrol. According to the Czech government, the 38-year-old man’s visa has been revoked.

Tennis player Vorakova: “Like a prison”

“I am locked in a room and I have nowhere to go,” Vorakova told the Czech daily newspaper. DNES And the Sports “I can only open my windows a few centimeters,” he said. “There are guards everywhere, including under my window.” It feels ‘somewhat like a prison.’

The dual specialist is said to have entered the country with an exemption from vaccination because she had contracted the coronavirus in the past six months. The Czech Foreign Ministry told the news agency that she was staying in the same quarantine hotel with Djokovic France Press agency With. There is also said to be a third case of a tournament official.

Novak Djokovic: The messy run is not over yet

World number one Djokovic from Serbia wants to continue his title defense with medical exemption at the first Grand Slam of the year (starting on January 17th) in Melbourne. A court is due to rule on the imminent deportation order on Monday.

On the evening of January 5, the first media reported that Djokovic was denied entry and that he was stuck at Melbourne Airport. “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote on Twitter Thursday morning Australian time. Shortly thereafter, Health Secretary Greg Hunt confirmed the invalidity of the visa.

The Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, confirmed, in the home of the world number one, that “all measures will be taken to stop insulting the best tennis player in the world as soon as possible.” Djokovic’s father also found firm words and likened his son to Jesus Christ.