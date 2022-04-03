Australian Open: Tears in the Melbourne heat

France’s brilliant career Alice Cornet continues at the Australian Open. The 32-year-old ousted former world number one Nice from former world number one Simona Halep in Melbourne as she is in the quarter-finals for the first time in her 63rd Grand Slam appearance. The unranked trumpet blew 6:4, 3:6, 6:4, then sank to his knees and shed a few tears of joy. Halep, a 2018 finalist and two-time Grand Slam champion, backed herself writhing with both hands at the net.

Cornet said afterwards, “It was an incredible fight here in the heat. Half an hour later we thought we couldn’t do it anymore. But it took two and a half hours.” – Finals. It’s not too late.” The thermometer showed 33 degrees even in the late afternoon (local time) when Cornet won match point two and a half hours later.

Halep could see the difficulties in the heat. Time and time again, the 30-year-old Romanian would prop herself up on her racket between gatherings or didn’t walk properly to some balls. During breaks, both players tried to cool off with ice packs or towels. “I felt sick, I got a little dizzy. It’s hard to play in the heat and I wasn’t ready for that day,” Halep said. Cornet now meets Danielle Collins, who finished 27th and won 4:6, 6:4, 6:4 against Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

For the first time, two Canadians are in the top eight in a Grand Slam tournament

Canadian tennis professionals continue to cause a sensation among men. A day after Alexander Zverev’s unexpected defeat to Denis Shapovalov, 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. 9th in the rankings prevailed on Monday against former Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic of Croatia 2:6, 7:6 (7), 6:2, 7:6 (4). For the first time, two Canadian men in tennis are in the top eight at a Grand Slam tournament.

Auger-Aliassim and Shapovalov won the ATP Cup with the Canadian team at the start of the season and proved their good form. Shapovalov will now challenge Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday. Auger-Aliassime hopes to qualify for the semi-finals against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev last year. After winning 6:2, 7:6 (4), 6:7 (4), 7:5 against American Maxime Creasy, the US Open champion was separated by three wins from his second Grand Slam victory. In the game of missed opportunities, the title aspirant Medvedev had to fight for his success for three and a half hours. Medvedev was only able to use three of the twelve break chances against the service specialist.