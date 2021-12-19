Australian Open: Rafael Nadal’s Melbourne start questionable – sports mix – tennis

Vienna – Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 11:32 am
There is a question mark behind Rafael Nadal’s debut in this year’s first Grand Slam.
The 35-year-old Spaniard, who returned to the field this week for an invitational tournament in Abu Dhabi after a four-month hiatus due to a foot injury, still has certain doubts about the trip to the Australian Open. “To be 100 percent honest, I can’t guarantee it,” Nadal said. “I have to talk to my team about it.”
His appearance in the United Arab Emirates ended with two narrow defeats to Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov. “It’s been more than six months since our last really competitive match,” said the 20-time winner. “It’s tough and I accept that.” He was able to play both games and had his chances in both games, which is very positive.
“Unfortunately, I’ve had to go through this process several times in my career, but I have to exercise and be healthy enough to go through this process.” If he didn’t feel fit enough to play the biggest titles, he wouldn’t come back at all.
“I don’t play for money at all or just for fun. I still want to achieve goals, or at least have fun trying to achieve them.” Nadal still has some time until the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on January 17.
Textquelle: APA ©
