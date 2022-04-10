Australian Open: Out via Zverev in Round of 16

Status: 01/23/2022 1:20 PM

Alexander Zverev unexpectedly failed early in the round of 16 at the Australian Open against Denis Shapovalov and has to wait for his first Grand Slam title. Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty reached the quarter-finals.

The German top seed lost on Sunday (23 January 2022) to the Canadian 14th seed after 2:21 hours in three sets with 3:6, 6:7, 3:6. The last German tennis player remaining in Melbourne was eliminated in singles.

Zverev should keep waiting for the Grand Slam title

Zverev has not lived up to his claims of winning a Grand Slam this year in Australia. Because Serbian world number one and record champion Novak Djokovic was not allowed to compete due to his revoked visa, Zverev entered the tournament as one of the top favorites.

But the third place in the world rankings did not find a match against Shapovalov. In his first match, which started in Melbourne’s hot afternoon, Zverev played incorrectly and looked sluggish. The usual security on basic strokes was missing. There was no sign of the self-confidence that characterized him in the final months of last season after his gold medal in Tokyo. The decisive fraction was handed to 1:3 early in the first set. 3:6 means losing the first set in the tournament. Hamburger has won all of the previous three matches in three sets.

In the second set he had to tackle the break balls again, after a double foul followed by the next loss for the serve. Zverev cut his racket, received a warning – but then returned to the match, which was mainly due to Shapovalov’s lack of consistency. But it did not get better: Zverev made the wrong decisions, continued to behave very negatively – and again gave up his 5:3 lead.

Shapovalov in the quarter-finals against Nadal

After losing a tie in the second set, which is similar to the initial decision, “Eurosport” expert Boris Becker said, “He gave the opponent too much time and space. He has to put more pressure.” But the third group also started with a rapid loss of service. Shapovalov did not show more weaknesses and brought the match home.

In the quarter-finals, Shapovalov now meets Rafael Nadal, who continued his successful Grand Slam comeback. The 20-time winner from Spain only had problems against Adrian Mannarino in the first set, but in the end prevailed 7:6, 6:2, 6:2 and reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the 14th time. Only Roger Federer has reached the last eight more times in Melbourne.

Matteo Berrettini also presented himself in strong early form. Last year’s Wimbledon finalist defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 7:5, 7:6, 6:4 and beat the Spaniard, above all with his very powerful serve – in the end the Italian got 28 aces. Berrettini has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time and meets Gael Monfils there.

Barty is also king against Anisimova

Ashleigh Barty can go on dreaming of her first Grand Slam win at home. The world number one from Australia beat Amanda Anisimova 6:4, 6:3 at the start of the evening session in 74 minutes and reached the quarter-finals. Barty continued without losing a group in Melbourne and underlined her status as a favorite. In the quarter-finals, she now has to deal with American Jessica Pegula.

Especially after another former Melbourne winner, Victoria Asarenka, was eliminated: Asarenka lost 6-2 6-2 to fourth seed Barbara Krejsikova. The Czech meets Madison Keys (USA) in the quarter-finals.

Coming out for Krawietz / Miss

In addition to German top seed Zverev, successful German doubles Kevin Krawetz/Andreas Mess also experienced a disappointing finish: the two-time French Open title winner lost to fifth-placed Australian Slovak side John Pearce/Philip Polasek only on Sunday. 65 minutes with 1:6, 2:6 and missed entering the quarter-finals.

Krawitz and Mies, seeded 12th, competed together in a Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne for the first time since winning the title at Roland Garros in 2020. The “KraMies” celebrated their return after more than a year last week at the ATP Championships in Sydney, where they reached the round semi-final.

In Melbourne, tennis pros only competed together in 2020 and failed in the first round, and now it’s over in the round of 16. This means that there is only one German professional in the men’s doubles competition for Team Potts in Frankfurt. The 34-year-old reached the quarter-finals with New Zealander Michael Venus after Australian Christopher O’Connell/Jason Kobler retired.

