Australian Open, Melbourne: Mona Barthel was the last German to be eliminated – tennis

The second round of Mona Barthel in Melbourne He has the worst performance of German tennis players in one Big Slash StrikesThe tournament was closed for nearly eleven years. The 30-year-old lost from Newmünster on Thursday (February 11, 2021) to the Czech Republic, who finished 25th. Carolina Muchova Clear with 4: 6, 1: 6.

The third round for the first time since 2010 without Germans

This is happening for the first time since then French Open 2010 third round of one Main Without a representative of the German Tennis Federation (DTB). Three times Big Slash Strikes-winner Angelique Kerber, Andrea Petkovic, and Laura Siegmund were already failing due to their opening hurdles. In the men’s category, world number seven Alexander Zverev has reached the third round and will meet the Frenchman on Friday (February 12, 2021). Adrian Mannarino. From a German point of view, a total of four women and five men entered the race.

“It’s a shame that in important situations in Group A, I might not have done my best in tennis.” Barthel said: “But it’s been a long time since I had one match on this level You played against such a good player. That’s why I can be proud of myself, I can get a lot of positivity from it match Sweeter. “

Barthel: “It’s a good tournament for me”

In recent years, Barthel has been repeatedly subjected to a decline from injuries and illnesses. She had a foot injury since July 2019, and she only returned to the tour at the beginning of this year. “I think it was a good tournament for me.” She said.

But even with the candidates it wasn’t easy. While Australian is number one in the world Ashley Party Despite her weakness at the end of the match, her countrymen Daria Gavrilova 6: 1, 7: 6 (9: 7) and moved to the third round, is the title holder Sophia Kenin Already retired. The American, who finished fourth, lost her second round match against Estonian Kaya Kanebi in just 64 minutes, surprisingly 3: 6, 2: 6.

German doubles success

From a German point of view, there was also positive news. So it started French Open– Winner Kevin Kreowitz participated in the tournament well even without his traditional doubles partner Andreas Mays. Together with Yannick Hanfman of Karlsruhe, who replaced Mays who was injured in the knee, Krawitz clearly defeated Indian-Slovak duo Devi Sharan / Igor Zilinai 6: 1, 6: 4 in the first round on Thursday.

“of course it is Deceptive Initially. If you have played with a partner for a long time, there is a mechanism in which you do not have to think too much ” Krawietz, who also aligns with Hanfmann: “We trained together many times in Munich and it was very exciting to be on the field today.” With Hanfman, Kreewitz actually had two in 2018 ChallengerTournaments.

Siegemund also continued in doubles

Sigmund has also tied with Russian Vera Sonariwa, who was with her last year we open He won 6-2, 6-1 over the Australians Kimberly Pearl And the Jimmy Forliss In the second round. Additionally, it was announced on Thursday that Sigmund and Kreowitz will join together mixed– Compete.



