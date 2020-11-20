Knicks traded future footage, and expressed interest in Gordon Hayward

With the locker vacated, Leon Rose is ready to round up his debut Knicks, and the junior captain is said to have already made a deal with Utah Jazz while also setting his sights on players including Gordon Hayward, who has just picked $ 34.2 million in guaranteed money.

Just when you thought you could spend a second celebrating a seemingly successful draft night, the Knicks wasted no time initiating major renovations by shedding half of the team. Shortly thereafter, they caught uncut Miles Powell outside of Seton Hall. Then the world arose and did not sit.

First, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports that Knicks is very interested in contracting the 30-year-old Gordon Hayward, who has pulled out of his choice of the $ 34.2 million player with the Boston Celtics for this season and is now an unrestricted free agent. .

Hayward had already chosen to pull out of the next season’s $ 34.2 million with the Celts and became a free, unrestricted agent on Friday at 6 PM ET. Knicks in play … Sources say Indiana also followed Hayward through the trade … Boston could still re-sign Hayward in a long-term deal – Mark Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 19, 2020

The once beleaguered All-Star is finally starting to look like their old self again this year with an average of 17.5 points (50% of field, 38% of depth), 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. But he dealt with injury problems during the season, including a broken wrist and a serious ankle sprain, and only played 52 matches.

In order to build a strong team, you need talent, and a talented fellow Hayward. It’s okay for the Knicks to show interest. What they can’t do is panic and worry that the Indiana Pacers or someone else will bid on them, and offer Hayward an inflated, multi-year contract. Please, and yes this sentence could be considered begging, don’t overpay Hayward.

Reports suggest Gordon Hayward has opted out of the $ 34 million player option – not many teams have the money to make it worth his time. Does 3- $ 45 million number make him happy? – Steve Popper (@ StevePopper) November 19, 2020

However, all about Hayward are still rumors. It is just something to chew on. This next piece of news is something you can really take in. Nicks agreed to a deal with Utah Jazz that would return Average Big Man Ed Davis and two selections in the second round of 2023. It seems that the Knicks are not trading anyone or anything as part of this deal, they just agree to take Davis’ contract so that Jazz has more room to sign their players. Classy!

Jazz provides $ 5 million in salary for the 2020-2021 year. Utah is working to re-sign Jordan Clarkson and extensions are looming Donovan Mitchell and Rudi Joubert. The Knicks had two second-round options for 2023 to take home pay. https://t.co/pZTs4OmRE0 – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Online people say that since 2023 will be the first year that high school players can be recruited again, the Knicks cleverly tries to conceal as many options for that draft as possible. Sure, but they might instead be storing demo assets so they can trade for John Wall or something. Just saying, don’t rest too much. The year 2023 is distant.

ESPN reported that the Knicks also had picks for the second round in the 2023 draft in this deal. The Knicks also had a selection for the second round in 2023 last night. So they now have four second rounds in a draft that could include high school players. https://t.co/N5XaLhkhbV Ian Bigley (@IanBegley) November 19, 2020

If that wasn’t enough for you, the Knicks is also watching over the owner of Beasley, who is said to have been offered by Timber Wolves to take over. Beasley, 23, played a little over three seasons in Denver before trading with Minnesota in February as part of A giant deal of four teams.

He finished last season in tears, lighting it with an average of 20.7 points (47% of the field, 43% of three), 5 boards and 2 assists in the 14 matches he played for the Timberwolves after the trade. For his career, the 6’4 ” shot keeper averaged 8 points, 2 rebounds and one assist per game while shooting was 45% overall and 39% out of the arc.

Minnesota Timber Wolves made goalkeeper owner Beasley available in discussions, and the New York Knicks is one of several interested teams, according to sources. He averaged 20 after trading from Denver to Minnesota last season Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) November 19, 2020

However, the following came after the report on Beasley became available, so the truth is never known until the actual action is taken.

Timberwolves source Embed a Tweet: No talks about trading the owner of Beasley. There is a belief that he could play Anthony Edwards together on the wings. “The focus is to restore Paisley.” – John Krauchinsky (JonKrawczynski) November 19, 2020

This off-season period is just beginning, my friends. Things must be getting crazy from now on. Keep your hopes high but your expectations low. And Leon, when will you trade Julius Randall so that Obi Tobin can slide as a springboard forward?