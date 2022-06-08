Australia will play Peru for the ticket

2-1 win over Emirates



Australia plays Peru for a World Cup ticket



Australia celebrates victory.

Photo: Agence France-Presse / Karim Jaafar





Ryan Australia can still hope to participate in the World Cup. After beating the United Arab Emirates, Peru has now reached the final.







Thanks to the goals of two Bundesliga players, Australia kept their chance to participate in the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. In the playoff match of the Asian qualifiers, the Australian team defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-1 (0-0) in Al Rayyan on Tuesday evening.

And Jackson Irvine gave second-class FC St. Pauli the lead for the Australians (53th minute). Cayo Canedo equalized shortly afterwards (57th place). After a few missed chances, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Agden Hrocic (84th place) scored a goal for Sokeiros who were jubilant at the finish.

10 photos These are the groups participating in the 2022 World Cup

Photo: Associated Press/Hassan Ammar





On June 13, the Australians will battle Peru – fifth in the South American qualifiers – in the Intercontinental Ranking for 31st place out of 32 World Cup tickets. For Australia, it will be their sixth World Cup appearance after 1974, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 – and their fifth, respectively.

The final World Cup entrant will be decided on June 14 between Costa Rica (North and Central America/Caribbean) and New Zealand (Oceania) at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The winner of this match goes to Group E with Germany, Spain and Japan. The winner of the match against Australia-Peru moves to Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

(role / dpa)