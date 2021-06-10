Complete package Toyota GR Yaris Swiss tuner style, stylish and powerful

GridOto.com – Photo Gallery Toyota GR Yaris Swiss tuner style, elegant and lively.

Toyota GR Yaris But the focus of the workshop they change all over the world.

One of them is a workshop track accessories From Switzerland, released a comprehensive update package Toyota GR Yaris.

This upgrade package is very complete as it includes exterior and interior performance changes, legs and engine.

Form The modified Toyota GR Yaris comes with a minimal supply kit of flying tools

However, the strength inherent in the GR Yaris chassis could improve the aerodynamic aspect, starting with the aero kit.

This aerodynamic kit is designed to be very compact, including the front spoiler, side skirts, roof spoiler and rear diffuser.

It feels more racing with a case accented in a mix of pastel, black, and blue accents.

Form Rear view of the modified Toyota GR Yaris by Swiss company Trackfords

Powered by a Y-shaped Titan 7D-S5S, the GR Yaris is also available in blue.

