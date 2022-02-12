Australia wants to better protect koalas – science

SYDNEY (AP) – In Australia, koalas are in danger and are now better protected in large parts of the country.

In the states of New South Wales and Queensland as well as in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) in Canberra, the risk status for the funny marsupial has been raised from ‘vulnerable’ (endangered) to ‘vulnerable’ (endangered), as the environment minister. Susan Lee announced on Friday. Ongoing droughts, devastating wildfires, disease and habitat loss have led to a sharp decline in koala numbers over the past 20 years.

The government wants to spend 50 million Australian dollars (31 million euros) over the next four years to protect the animals. “We are taking unprecedented measures to protect koalas and collaborating with scientists, medical researchers, veterinarians, communities, states, local governments and indigenous peoples,” Lai said.

In particular, the massive wildfires from August 2019 to March 2020 hit marsupials hard. According to estimates by the environmental organization WWF, more than 60,000 koalas that are only of Downer ancestry have been killed, injured, taken away or otherwise traumatized. Images of animals with chiseled fur and burnt paws spread around the world.

scientific studies

According to the animal welfare organization International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), the protection status was upgraded on the basis of two scientific studies. This would have shown that the koala population in tropical Queensland has declined by at least 50 percent since 2001 and that NSW koalas are critically endangered.

“The decision to raise the level of protection is now urgent,” said Rebecca Kebble, Regional Director of the Oceania Consortium in Oceania. She said the Australian government had failed to take early action to protect koalas. It is now essential to secure key koala habitats, reconnect wildlife corridors and reduce major threats to the animals.

“national symbol”

“It shouldn’t get to the point where Australia is now in danger of losing a national icon,” Cable said. The koala’s situation should be a wake-up call for Australia and the government to accelerate its efforts. “Critical habitats must be protected from development and deforestation, and the effects of climate change must be aggressively addressed.”

Koalas – or ‘Phascolarctos cinereus’ – are a downward marsupial settlement that sleeps most of the day perched on trees and feeding exclusively on eucalyptus leaves. This is possible because the digestive system is able to neutralize toxic chemicals in plants. According to the Australian Koala Foundation, there are no more than 100,000 koalas left in the wild, “but perhaps no more than 43,000,” according to the foundation.

