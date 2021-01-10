Australia: The Port of Townsville ships meat exports to Asia

By Redacción PortalPortuario.cl

The company JBS Australia It ships hundreds of tons of frozen meat for export directly from P.Yourto de Townsville, Heading northeast from Asia.

During the past 12 months the shipping company has done Australian National Line (ANL) She worked with JBS to develop and secure future meat exports from Townsville.

The average export of two refrigerated containers per shipment since May provides a positive outlook for the future. Meanwhile, the JBS Northern COO Anthony Pratt, On the opening of refrigerated transportation options for ANL from Townsville Seafront.

“The JBS Townsville facility provides a valuable option for North Queensland livestock producers to supply cattle grazing for processing in the area,” said Pratt.

“The factory processes approximately 145,000 head of livestock annually, supports 508 full-time jobs and contributes more than $ 600 million to the local economy,” added the director.

For its part, General Manager of ANL Intra Oceania Trades, Chris BeckHe commented, “ANL has a strong link with the agricultural sector and considers Australian beef exports, specifically those to Northeast Asia, a major product with a proud history and a strong future.”

he is Townsville Port Operations Director Drew Penny, Said the new project is a strong sign that the infrastructure investments made by the cargo terminal for containerized freight development, including refrigerated cargo, support the goals of North Queensland Exporters and International Shipping Lines.

“Japan is a very important trading partner for our region, and we are delighted that JBS is exporting directly from Townsville. We are committed to increasing agricultural exports directly from Townsville to support our customers, farmers and industries in North Queensland, and we thank JBS for their trust and support in our shipping lines and port facilities,” Benny said.