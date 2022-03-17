Australia summon Uruguayan Bruno Fornaroli for his upcoming matches

The 34-year-old is one of 27 players called up for the match against the four-times Asian champions in Sydney on March 24, and for the match with Kingdom Saudi Arabia In Jeddah, five days later.

Australia needs to win both games to secure automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, while Japan will confirm their place if they beat Australia.

Fornaroli, a Perth Glory player, represented Uruguay at the under-17 level, but he recently obtained Australian citizenship and sent his documents to FIFA so that he can play for the Australian first team.

Australia coach Graham Arnold predicted that the request should be resolved before the match against Japan.

“Over the past few years, Bruno has been a star player in the A-League (the Australian Championship) and has a reputation for a winning and fighting mentality,” Arnold said. “He’s an amazing person and it’s great to have him in the team,” he added. “Many feelings, so grateful and proud to be an Australian,” Fornaroli said on Twitter.

Graham Arnold will miss his creative team star Aaron Mooy, who was left out after testing positive for the coronavirus.

After learning the news, Luis Suarez congratulated the striker. He wrote on his Twitter account, “Very happy for you little brother and I sincerely hope that you fantasize about reaching the World Cup with Australia, I love you so much and wish you all the best.”