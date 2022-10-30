Australia returns 17 people from camps in Syria

Four women and 13 children were returned to Australia, Saturday, after spending years in miserable detention camps in Syria after the fall of the Islamic State (ISIS).

This is the first in a series of missions planned to bring back 20 Australian women and 40 minors from the Al Hol and Roj camps: the wives, sons and daughters of fallen ISIS fighters.

Home Secretary Claire O’Neill said the government was weighing “a combination of safety, community and welfare factors”.

“The decision to return these women and their children was based on individual assessments following detailed work by national security agencies,” she said in a statement after the arrival of these women and their children in Sydney.

Repatriations are a contentious issue in Australia, with conservative opposition asserting that the group threatens the country’s security.

According to O’Neill, the women could be prosecuted in Australia if counter-terrorism authorities determine that they have engaged in illegal activities in Syria.

Sophie McNeil, researcher at Human Rights Watch, said repatriation is a long-standing issue.

“For years, the Australian government has abandoned its citizens to appalling conditions in camps in northeastern Syria,” he said.

He added that “Australia can play a leading role in the fight against terrorism through the orderly repatriation of its citizens, most of whom are children who have never chosen to live under the Islamic State.”

The returnees have been living in the Al-Hol and Roj camps in the Kurdish-controlled northeast of Syria since the fall of the ISIS caliphate in 2019.

