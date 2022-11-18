Australia, Qatar’s “Cinderella” seeking to continue making history – Fox Sports

Australia He will make his debut in Qatar World Cup 2022 In view of France: World Champion. Although Group D looks the most deprived of qualifying for the round of 16, the Australians already know what it’s like to face this kind of match without being the favorite: that’s how they let the whole world know after eliminating Peru in a play-off.

Australia is the 31st guest for Qatar 2022. A decisive technical decision by Graham Arnold to become Andrew Redmayne, the champion of the Australian national team on penalties.

Australia: everything you need to know

Nickname: Socceroos

The Australian team has one of the most original titles in history world Cup. Its players, being tall and particularly focused on set pieces, are associated with a typical animal of the area: the kangaroo, or what would be a “kangaroo” in English.

To create their nickname, they also took the word “soccer” (soccer) and together they formed the nickname “Football”.

The road to Qatar 2022

classification Australia a world Cup In Qatar starting November 20th, it has not been easy at all. After finishing third in Group B in Asia, behind Saudi Arabia and Japan, they had to put everything on the line in the reclassification.

One match away, those led by Graham Arnold fought for their place in the World Cup against Peru. In a match full of drama, it continued until the goalkeeper penalty shootout Andrew Redmayne dressed as the champion By saving the last penalty kick, his country qualified for the fifth world Cup Straight.

Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne 'on fire' and caught throwing Gallese bottle full with notes from penalty takers.

Participations in the World Cup: 6

The Socceroos will be participating in their sixth edition of the World Cup, their fifth in a row since 2006, and Germany 1974 was the first time they were able to qualify for the tournament that includes the entire world.

Despite this, they are one of the teams with the lowest number of appearances, with 16 where their absence was conspicuous.

Best World Cup position: Round of 16

Germany 2006 is still in the memory of all Australian fans after the “socceroos” achieved their best performance in world Cup.

For the first time in its history, and after a wait of 32 years since the last World Cup, Australia He managed to qualify for the eighth finals. But on this tour his dream came to an end after losing to Italy.

Technical Director: Graham Arnold

He began his career as an assistant to Frank Farina and Guus Hiddink on the Australian team in 2000; However, he spread his wings to become a Central Coast manager.

Later on, he reached Vegalta Sendai and before his current adventure with Australia he also managed Sydney.

In 2018, Graham Arnold took over the helm Australian team U23 to later reach the first team the same year; Among his palms, two A-League championships and a National Cup stand out.

Australia in the World Cup!

Graham Arnold's team wins a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. They beat Peru on penalties. They will live the World Cup for the sixth time.

All-time Australian goalscorer: Tim Cahill

The “boxing footballer”, a nickname he earned for his iconic celebration of pretending to hit a sack, is the Australians’ top net-breaker with 50 goals to his credit.

Likewise, he is the Australian player with the most World Cup appearances, with nine. In the same way, he was able to be on the scoreboard five times.

Best Australian Personality at Qatar 2022: Agden Hrustik

The Hellas Verona midfielder will come under scrutiny at the World Cup. He was one of the scorers in the Asian qualifiers with Australia, where he scored three goals against Kuwait, Japan and the UAE.

He was also part of That’s Eintracht Frankfurt, who eliminated FC Barcelona from the European League To later win the UEFA Cup and second place in the UEFA Super Cup.