Australia presents all the details of the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Road Championship will be held in Wollongong, but now we know all the details of the track. It seems more difficult than initially thought, but the Australians can’t stop dreaming that Caleb Ewan can beat the final slopes and play his trick in the sprint.

“I finished this course, so I can say with all my heart that I could win a sprints. As an Australian we mentioned Caleb Ewan. I would like to see Caleb win, but he has to arrive at his best,” explained Mark Renshaw, who is part of the organization.

Anyway, aside from the local comments, the data is very interesting: The track extends up to 266.9 kilometers and includes 3,945 meters of accumulated difference in elevation, which means more than a large number. For their part, the women’s elite and 23 sub-teams will compete over a distance of 164 kilometers and will face an elevation increase of 2,433 metres. The final incline is included in a circuit that must do 12 laps in the elite condition and six for women and under 23. The climb is short called Mount Pleasant and includes 1.1 kilometers at 7.7%with the summit just over seven kilometers from the finish line.

By the way, if the Australians think Caleb Ewan can resist the circuit, then the head of the International Cycling Union, France’s David Lapartente, wonders: Why doesn’t Julian Alaphilippe add another win? The answer will come at the end of the season.