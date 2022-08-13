Australia prepares for a funeral in the form of a concert for Olivia Newton-John

Australian authorities are preparing for a state funeral in the form of a concert in honor of UK-born singer and artist Olivia Newton-John and raised in the oceanic country, official sources said Thursday.

“It will be more of a concert than a funeral. It would be a fitting celebration of such a rich and generous life,” said the premier of the southeastern state of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, in comments compiled today by Australian public network ABC.

Details of that official work that still does not have a specific date or programas the exact location of the conference is not known, they will be contacted with the Newton-John family, who, according to Andrews, felt “impressed” by the proposal.

Melbourne (the state capital of Victoria), where the artist grew up, and which is home to many of her projects, such as the Olivia Newton-John Center for Wellness and Cancer Research, lit up its emblematic buildings on Tuesday in pink. in honor of him.

The Sydney Opera House was also lit up in this color last night.

The star of the musical “Grease” will be buried in the US city where she lived with her husband, John Easterling, and her Australian niece, Totti Goldsmith, for Local Nine on Tuesday.

Newton John died Monday at his home in Southern California (USA) at the age of 73, after suffering from cancer for long periods of his life.

Localized “Magic” was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, when she began supporting cancer research and treatment, and although she was able to keep the tumor residing until 2017, doctors discovered that year that it had spread to other parts of your body.

Source: EFE





comments

comments