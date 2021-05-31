Australia plans to supply green hydrogen from 2023

Independent training at Christmas Creek, Australia

Berlin Australian businessman Andrew Forrest wants to engage in large industrial green hydrogen production in the short term. German companies could be among the first buyers by 2023. “Our goal is to be able to provide at least 15 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030. We have been working on this project for years and it is expected that we will start production in 2023 and increase it. Continuously in the following years, ”Forrest told Handelsblatt.

To set it right: Through his project, Forrest exceeded the targets of the German Hydrogen Strategy by a factor of 30. The goal of the Hydrogen Strategy is to build capacity by 2030 that will enable annual production of 0.5 million tons of green hydrogen in Germany. For this purpose, an electrolysis capacity of up to five gigawatts (GW) will be installed.

