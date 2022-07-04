Australia outnumbered England in Perth

Australia, who played the entire second half with fourteen players, defeated on Saturday in Perth, by a narrow score, England (30-28), who had won the previous eight matches against Wallaby, in the first Test of the three. Planned matches between the two teams.

The Australians, who were also denied the opening Quad Cooper, who were knocked out at the last minute due to injury, avenged a string of three defeats they suffered on their autumn tour of Europe, against Scotland (15-13), England. (32-15) and Wales (29-28).

And Australia was sent off in the 34th minute of its second row, Darcy Swain, after a header by Englishman Johnny Hill, who saw a yellow card.

After that, the two teams tied (6-6) between the two halves.

But in the second half, after an attempt by XV de la Rosa, in the 49th minute, by his assistant Ellis Genge, the Wallabies responded with two attempts, in the 64th minute by winger Jordan Petaia and in the 69th minute with the bitch Folau Fainga’a (23-14).

Eddie Jones’ men looked absolutely superior, not least with another Australian attempt, scored by linebacker Pete Sammo in the 78th minute.

After 30-21, England managed to get one last stop attempt from Henry Arundel to cut the lead, but it was too late.

lrb / bsr